Romanian PM resigns after protests over fatal nightclub fire

Video

Romanian PM Victor Ponta has said he is resigning, a day after some 20,000 people took to the streets to protest against a nightclub fire that left 32 people dead.

Friday night's blaze in Bucharest started when a band performing at the club set off fireworks.

Demonstrators called for Mr Ponta to step down, complaining of government corruption and poor safety supervision.

Victor Ponta said he hoped the resignations would satisfy the people who came out in the streets.

Mr Ponta is already facing trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

Video Production: Ed Ram