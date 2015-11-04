Cyprus migrants: Dhekelia military base 'is a prison'

Video

In October 115 migrants came ashore on two fishing boats at a Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri on Cyprus' south coast.

Some say they were trying to get to Germany, and had never intended to land in Cyprus.

They stayed overnight at the base, where they were given food and water, then shortly afterwards were moved to a large, fenced camp near another military base, in Dhekelia.

One of the migrants, Ibrahim Maarouf, told the BBC's Ed Thomas who told him: "It's a prison".