Romania protests continue as Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigns

Thousands have joined a march in the Romanian capital Bucharest, hours after Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned over a deadly nightclub fire.

The protesters, numbering at least 10,000, are demanding early elections and further political reform.

Rallies are also said to be taking place in cities across the country.

It comes a day after some 20,000 demonstrators spontaneously took to the streets of the capital, angry over the deaths of 32 people in Friday's fire.

Nick Thorpe reports.