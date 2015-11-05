Sinai crash: Grieving mother speaks of losing son and daughter-in-law

Video

Olga Ovechkina lost her son Vladislav Movchanov and daughter-in-law Lilia Movchanova in the Russian plane crash in Egypt.

They had been on a two-week break in Egypt celebrating their wedding anniversary.

When Olga set off to meet their flight, she had no idea anything was wrong. Like the families of most of the 224 killed, she is still waiting to identify her loved ones and be able to bury them.

Sarah Rainsford spoke to her in St Petersburg.