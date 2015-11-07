Row in Georgia over TV channel Rustavi 2

Video

Georgia's president has suggested that his country's democratic image and international reputation are at stake as a row rumbles on about the country's main opposition television channel.

Rustavi 2 has been embroiled in a legal dispute over its ownership, which the opposition claims is a government attempt to shut critical voices.

The authorities deny any meddling in the case, but both the US and the EU have questioned the independence of the judiciary following a court order to replace the channel's management.

Rayhan Demytrie reports.