Activist sets fire to HQ of FSB Russia's security service

Video

A performance artist and activist has set fire to the door of the headquarters of the FSB, Russia's security service.

His lawyer said he is now being held in prison and could be charged with arson.

Pyotr Pavlensky is well known for his acts intended draw attention to what he sees as society's problems.

In 2013 he nailed his scrotum to Moscow's Red Square, something he described as a metaphor for the political apathy of Russian society.