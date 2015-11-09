Oberhausen: Five-a-side football game

Video

For many of the three-quarters of a million migrants to reach Europe's shores in 2015, Germany was the intended destination.

It expects at least 800,000 asylum applications this year alone and there are predictions of well over one million.

Oberhausen in the populous North Rhine-Westphalia region is one of the many villages, towns and cities to receive an influx of refugees.

At the city's five-a-side football ground, Jan Cartensen explains what it's like to live in Oberhausen.