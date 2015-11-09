Oberhausen: Integration school

Video

For many of the three-quarters of a million migrants to reach Europe's shores in 2015, Germany was the intended destination.

It expects at least 800,000 asylum applications this year alone and there are predictions of well over one million.

Oberhausen in the populous North Rhine-Westphalia region is one of the many villages, towns and cities to receive an influx of refugees.

Children of asylum seekers are eligible to attend an integration school where they learn the German language and way of life.

Ten-year-old Amer from Syria is enjoying his lessons.