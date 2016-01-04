Border police checks at Danish border
Video

Sweden introduces border checks with Denmark

Sweden has introduced identity checks for travellers from Denmark in an attempt to reduce the number of migrants arriving in the country.

Last year Sweden accepted more than 150,000 asylum applications.

In response, Denmark has stepped up border controls with Germany, its southern neighbour.

Richard Lister reports.

  • 04 Jan 2016
