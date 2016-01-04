Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sweden introduces border checks with Denmark
Sweden has introduced identity checks for travellers from Denmark in an attempt to reduce the number of migrants arriving in the country.
Last year Sweden accepted more than 150,000 asylum applications.
In response, Denmark has stepped up border controls with Germany, its southern neighbour.
Richard Lister reports.
-
04 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window