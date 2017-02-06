Romania protesters demand more
About 500,000 demonstrators rallied across Romania on Sunday, despite the government revoking a controversial decree that had fuelled their discontent.

The left-wing government earlier scrapped the bill, which would have shielded many politicians from prosecution for corruption.

But protesters remain dissatisfied about a revised version of the bill which will now be put to parliament.

BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports from Bucharest.

