Aftermath of Rinkeby riots in Sweden

Riots in Sweden days after Trump's immigration comments
Swedish police have launched an investigation after a riot erupted in a predominantly immigrant suburb of the capital, Stockholm.
Rioters threw rocks, set vehicles on fire and looted shops on Monday in Rinkeby, which has a history of unrest.
22 Feb 2017
