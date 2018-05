Video

Europe’s fastest and highest rollercoaster has recently opened at the PortAventura theme park in Spain.

The velocity accelerator ride Red Force, which took two years to build, is 112m (367ft) tall and accelerates from 0 to 180 km/h (112 mph) in just five seconds.

The Travel Show’s Rajan Datar joined Marcus Gaines from the European Coaster Club for a private ride in the front seat.