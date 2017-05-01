Video

Most Italian doctors refuse to carry out abortions, and in the region of Molise there's only one non-objector.

Abortion within 90 days of pregnancy has been legal in Italy for almost four decades.

But in this strongly Catholic country, most doctors who can carry them out are conscientious objectors - in some areas of southern Italy, 83% of doctors refuse to carry out the procedure.

BBC News spoke to the only non-objector in the entire region of Molise.