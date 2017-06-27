Dimitri Papadimitriou: Greece on the road to recovery

Video

“Serious investments have taken place in Greece," the Greek Minister for the Economy and Development Dimitri Papadimitriou tells Stephen Sackur.

He was appointed in November 2016 to map out a strategy for sustainable growth and to encourage foreign investment into the country.

Greece recently secured a third bailout of EU funds worth 8.5bn euros (£7.51bn) which has enabled it to avoid a debt default this summer.

