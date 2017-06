Video

A woman put on trial in France for helping her romantic partner cross the border from the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais to the UK said she takes "full responsibility" for her actions.

Speaking outside the French court, Béatrice Huret said she did not do it for money.

"The only thing that would bother me is that I would no longer see [her partner] Mokhtar in prison, that's all," she said.