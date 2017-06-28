Donald Trump calls Irish reporter over for a chat

Video

Irish reporter Caitríona Perry had an unexpected encounter with US President Donald Trump during his telephone conversation with Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

Ms Perry was in the White House to report on Mr Trump's phone call to congratulate Mr Varadkar on his new role.

Mr Trump told Mr Varadkar that a number of Irish media staff were in the Oval Office and called over RTÉ's Washington Correspondent.

"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well," he told Mr Varadkar.

