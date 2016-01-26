Facing the hater
Danish Muslim politician confronts senders of hate mail

Özlem Cekic is one of Denmark’s first female Muslim politicians and she’s also a constant target for online trolls.

But rather than ignore the abuse, she’s decided to confront the people sending her hate mail.

Özlem believes face-to-face dialogue can help break down prejudice. In the past few years she has invited hundreds of people, who have sent her abusive messages, to sit down for a coffee and a chat.

She asked the BBC to come along to her latest encounter, with a man called Stefan.

  • 01 Jul 2017
  • From the section Europe
