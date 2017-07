Video

Emin Agalarov is a pop star in Russia and Azerbaijan. But he's also embroiled in the storm surrounding US President Donald Trump's possible Russian links.

In emails released by Donald Trump Jr, the agent for the star - known as Emin - said a 2016 meeting was set up at the request of the singer.

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford tried to get the pop star to comment while at a concert in Latvia.