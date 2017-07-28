Leo Varadkar will not design 'border for Brexiteers'

Video

The Irish government will not design a border for Brexiteers, Taoiseach (Irish MP) Leo Varadkar has said.

He said his government did not want to see any kind of economic border on the island of Ireland when the UK leaves the European Union.

"It is the British and the Brexiteers who are leaving, so if anyone should be angry it's us quite frankly," he added.

It came after Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney had to deny a British newspaper report that suggested the Irish government preferred a sea border.