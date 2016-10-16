Turkish women march against 'unacceptable' dress code

Video

Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of Istanbul to protest against the violence and animosity they face over demands to dress more conservatively.

Turkish women participating in the march on Saturday, dubbed "Don't Mess With My Outfit", chanted slogans and carried denim shorts on hangers as examples of the type of clothing that some men in the country find unacceptable.

"We will not obey, be silenced, be afraid. We will win through resistance," they chanted.