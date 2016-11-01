Migrants injured crossing Moroccan border with Spain

Video

Migrants have been injured crossing the north African border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

High fences and razor wire surround the territory.

Spain says the number of people crossing into the country via enclaves in north Africa has doubled in the last year.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries such as Syria, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.