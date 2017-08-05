Video
Russian miner rescued from flooded diamond mine
Emergency workers in Russia have rescued one of the missing miners trapped when a diamond mine in north-eastern Siberia flooded on Friday.
The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital but his condition is said not to be life-threatening.
Eight other miners are still missing. Some 151 people were working at the time of the accident.
The shaft is located near the disused opencast Mir mine, a huge crater in the Sakha region that is one of the biggest man-made holes on Earth.
