Cambrils: 'Pop pop, a couple of shots and he fell down'

Spanish police say they have shot dead five suspected terrorists in the seaside town of Cambrils. Seven people have been injured.

The incident is being linked to the Barcelona attack on Thursday, in which 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a van was driven into crowds in Las Ramblas.

Three people were arrested and police are looking for the driver.

Fitzroy Davies from Wolverhampton was staying in Cambrils and filmed the shootout there. He described what happened to the Today programme.