Marseille: Car hits bus stop

Car hits bus stop in Marseille
One person has been killed after a car struck a bus shelter in the southern French city of Marseille, police say.

The driver has been arrested. His vehicle had struck another bus shelter in a different district of the city earlier in the morning, seriously injuring one person.

The unconfirmed media reports say he has a criminal record and may be suffering from mental illness issues, but is not known to the intelligence services.

  • 21 Aug 2017
