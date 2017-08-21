Charlottesville violence: What Germans think seeing a US far-right rally

Video

The march that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia - featuring white supremacists donning KKK gear and holding Nazi flags - would have been illegal in Germany.

But that doesn't mean the country doesn't still have its own struggles with the far-right. Germans told the BBC what it's like following the news in the United States, as their country's own neo-Nazis gathered for a march.

Video by Colleen Hagerty in Heidelberg