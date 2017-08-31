Houston flood: Leak at Arkema chemical plant
Smoke is rising from a chemical plant near Houston after a chemical reaction caused by the failure of refrigeration during flooding.
A spokesman for the company Arkema said there had been a "pop" in one container of chemicals and a fire.
Officials warned against breathing the smoke and told people to stay outside an evacuation zone set up by the authorities.
The company said another eight containers of chemicals would be allowed to degrade and burn.
-
31 Aug 2017
- From the section Europe