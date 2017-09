Video

Footage of an Irishman's attempt to remove a bat from his family home been viewed more than 1m times on Facebook.

The bat flew into the kitchen of Derry Fleming's home in County Kerry.

His filmmaker son, Tadhg, recorded the ensuing chaos as Mr Fleming tried to catch the bat with a bath towel.

The drama was all too much for the family's pet dog, which wet itself on the kitchen floor.