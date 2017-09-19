Russian army rocket 'hits spectators'
A Russian army helicopter has accidentally fired a rocket at bystanders, according to Russian regional news website 66.RU.
It says the incident occurred during a military drill in western Russia on Sunday or Monday. The Russian army acknowledged that the footage was genuine and that a missile had been accidentally fired. But it a denied that the incident occurred during the ongoing security exercises, and said no-one had been hurt.
