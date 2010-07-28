Catalonia referendum: How one polling station is being kept open
Police have sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia designated as polling stations for the region's banned independence referendum, Spain's central government says.
The move came as the Spanish authorities stepped up their attempts to stop Sunday's referendum.
Police have now occupied the regional government's telecommunications centre.
The planned ballot has been declared illegal by Spain's Constitutional Court.
Tom Burridge reports from one of the schools.
30 Sep 2017
