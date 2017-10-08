Video

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Barcelona on Sunday wrapped in Spanish flags to rally against plans by separatist leaders to declare Catalonia independent following a referendum deemed illegal in Madrid.

Attending the demonstration, Peruvian Nobel laureate for literature Mario Vargas Llosa said that he wanted to join "our friends" to "fight together for liberty" and called for "unity" across Spain.

"Spanish democracy is here to stay," he said, adding: "No separatist conspiracy can destroy it."