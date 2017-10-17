Candlelit rally for jailed separatists

Video

Thousands of people poured into the heart of Barcelona for a candlelit protest against the imprisonment of two separatist leaders.

Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart were jailed by the Spanish High Court while they are under investigation for sedition.

The imprisonment of Mr Sánchez, who heads the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a pro-independence organisation, and Mr Cuixart, leader of Omnium Cultural, had already sparked one protest on Tuesday.