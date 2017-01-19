Visiting the museum dedicated to Stalin

Video

Gori in Georgia was the former hometown of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and attracts tens of thousands of tourists every year.

Maya Rostowska’s great-grandfather was a Polish official who was arrested as the Soviets invaded under the leadership of Joseph Stalin.

He was sent to a forced labour camp and died leaving her family to flee, eventually reaching the UK.

She went to Gori to visit the Joseph Stalin museum and find out why he still remains popular today.

