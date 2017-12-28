Ukraine swaps soldiers with rebels

Video

Hundreds of people have welcomed home 74 Ukrainians freed by separatist rebels in the east of the country.

Some of the released captives flew back to the capital, Kiev, after what the International Red Cross described as the biggest prisoner exchange since the conflict in Ukraine began in 2014.

More than 230 people went the other way - back to rebel-held territory.

