Video

A bottle of vodka said to be the world's most expensive has been stolen from a Danish museum where it was on loan.

The bottle of Russo-Baltique Vodka, valued at $1.3m (£960,000), was stolen from the Vodka Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it was temporarily on loan from the International Museum of Vodka in Riga, Latvia.

This video of the robbery has been released in an attempt to catch the alleged thief.