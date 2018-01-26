What's causing fighting in supermarkets?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nutella sale causes scrums in French supermarkets

A discount on Nutella has led to violent scenes in a chain of French supermarkets, as shoppers jostled to grab a bargain on the sweet spread.

Intermarché supermarkets offered a 70% discount on Nutella, bringing the price down from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40.

  • 26 Jan 2018
  • From the section Europe
Go to next video: Is Australia running out of oranges?