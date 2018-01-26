What's causing fighting in supermarkets?

Media player
Nutella sale causes scrums in French supermarkets
A discount on Nutella has led to violent scenes in a chain of French supermarkets, as shoppers jostled to grab a bargain on the sweet spread.
Intermarché supermarkets offered a 70% discount on Nutella, bringing the price down from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40.
26 Jan 2018
