Chechen leader questioned on 'gay purge'
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov questioned on 'gay purge'

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov is questioned by the BBC's Sarah Rainsford on the region's human rights record.

Human rights groups accuse Mr Kadyrov's security forces of grave abuses including the kidnap and torture of opponents and gay men.

  • 29 Jan 2018
  • From the section Europe