'We cannot afford to export our problems'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Irish abortion: Irish PM Varadkar calls for change to law

The Irish government has announced it will hold a referendum in May to decide whether the country's restrictive abortion laws should be reformed.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he will campaign for the law to be changed.

  • 30 Jan 2018
  • From the section Europe