'We cannot afford to export our problems'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish abortion: Irish PM Varadkar calls for change to law
The Irish government has announced it will hold a referendum in May to decide whether the country's restrictive abortion laws should be reformed.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he will campaign for the law to be changed.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-42868250/irish-abortion-irish-pm-varadkar-calls-for-change-to-lawRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window