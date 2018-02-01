Media player
Flooded Paris street delights wakeboarders
A flooded Paris street gave wakeboarders an opportunity to practise their sport in town.
French officials had already closed the street in the western Rueil-Malmaison suburb.
The river Seine has burst its banks in several places after heavy rain.
01 Feb 2018
- From the section Europe
