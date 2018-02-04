'Flyers' defy gravity in contest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wind Games 2018: The indoor skydivers defying gravity
The Spanish town of Empuriabrava has been hosting the Wind Games for 2018.
Organisers hope the sport of "indoor flying" will be an Olympic sport in 2020.
-
04 Feb 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-42940157/wind-games-2018-the-indoor-skydivers-defying-gravityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window