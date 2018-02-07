Parisians ski down Montmartre slopes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Skiers and snowboards in the Paris snow
People have been making the most of the icy reception at the French capital's usual tourist hotspots.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window