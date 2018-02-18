Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I fix umbrellas to save the world'
Thierry Millet is possibly Europe’s last remaining artisanal umbrella repair man, working out of a small shop in central Paris.
When BBC News visited his workshop, he said that by rescuing broken brollies he was doing his bit for the environment.
-
18 Feb 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window