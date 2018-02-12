Media player
The bus that could change your life
Around a third of young Italians are out of work.
This bus drives young Italians to their job interviews up and down the country.
They’re all competing for the same job – and only one of them will succeed.
Video journalist: Sofia Bettiza
12 Feb 2018
