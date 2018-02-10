Skiers support banned Russian athletes

Media player
Russian skiers support banned Olympic athletes
Thousands have taken to the slopes in Russia to show support for the 47 athletes and coaches who have been banned from participating in the Winter Olympics.
The decision to exclude them was made just hours before Friday's opening ceremony.
10 Feb 2018
