Russia jet crash: Recovery underway
Russia Saratov crash: Recovery operation underway

Speed sensors that were iced over may have caused a passenger jet to crash near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board, investigators say.

One thousand people are involved in the search operation, struggling through deep snow.

  • 13 Feb 2018
