Lavrov dismisses FBI Russia charges

Russia-Trump inquiry: Lavrov calls Russia charges 'blather'
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has dismissed as "blather" charges brought by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller against 13 Russians over election meddling.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he called for "facts".
17 Feb 2018
