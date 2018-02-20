MIlan kidnap case model revisits scene
Kidnap case model Chloe Ayling revisits where she was held

An Italian court has been shown footage of British model Chloe Ayling returning to where she was allegedly held after being lured to Milan last August.

Lucasz Herba is on trial for kidnapping. He claims she went with him willingly.

