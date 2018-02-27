Reichstag fire 85 years on
Hitler's helper? Reichstag fire 85 years on

The Nazis used an arson attack on Germany's parliament building, the Reichstag, in 1933 to help them take control of the country.

But what really happened? In 1967, former Daily Express correspondent Sefton Delmer gave his account of events to the BBC programme I Was There.

