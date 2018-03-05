Notre-Dame: Cracks in the cathedral

Cracks in the cathedral
The Catholic church in France has launched an urgent appeal for funds, to save Notre Dame cathedral.

Parts of the 850 year-old Gothic masterpiece are starting to crumble, because of pollution eating the stone, and there are fears the structure could become unstable.

