Digger used in Lidl supermarket looting

Eight men have been charged with theft, burglary and trespass after incidents at two supermarkets in Dublin on Friday.

In one case, a Lidl supermarket in Tallaght, which was closed due to heavy snow, was broken into and a stolen digger was smashed into the building which ended up collapsing.

Army vehicles and snow ploughs were deployed to the scene.

Arrests were also made at another store where an industrial concrete saw was used.