Frozen beats: The ice music festival

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Frozen music: The festival with ice instruments
A music festival, where the instruments and venue are made of ice has taken place in the Norwegian village of Finse.
Ice drums, ice horns and even a didgeridoo are all carved on the day.
The BBC Travel Show's Christa Larwood finds out more.
-
11 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window